Taapsee Pannu

The 36-year-old actress who had won the Edison Award for Most Enthusiastic Female Performer for Arrambam is reportedly single.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ileana D’Cruz

The actress who has done many commericial movies is reportedly single and is ready to mingle.

Anushka Shetty

The 41-year-old beauty is known for her role as Jejamma in Arundhati, is happily not in a relationship with anyone.

Shruti Haasan

The 35-year-old actress is not married but is reportedly in a relationship with Shantanu Hazarika.

Trisha Krishnan

The South Indian actress who is 39 had a failed engagement and since then is happily single.

Sai Pallavi

The actress is known for her movies down South. She is happily single and has always been secrective about her love life.

Nithiya Menen

The actress was dating Sudeep in 2015 but sadly they broke up. She is happily single

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress was happily married to Naga Chaitanya but they separated. Now she is single and enjoying her life.

Catherine Tresa

The 31-year-old is currently single. She had received the Ananda Vikatan Awards, SIIMA Awards, and the Edison Awards for best debut actress.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress is in a relationship with Jacky Bhagnani but it looks like marriage is not on their cards anytime soon.

