Top 10 South Indian actresses party looks

There are many South Indian stars who look hot in anything that they were. Take a look at their party wear snaps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023

Nayanthara

The actress looked hot in a saree and one could not take eyes off her.

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress is too hot to handle in a deep neck pink coloured saree and blouse.

Shruti Haasan

Flaunt your curves like the actress in a tank top and denim.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Wear this hot blue bodycon dress like the actress and look like a diva.

Pooja Hegde

All you need is a sexy white dress to look stunning for your party.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

This snap of the actress will surely leave you gasping for breath.

Taapsee Pannu

Wear a nude coloured dress which will make everyone's heart skip a beat.

Anushka Shetty

All you need is a hot red orange coloured saree which will surely make you feel marvellous.

Trisha Krishnan

All you need is shorts, a crop top and a shrug to look all things sexy.

Kajal Aggarwal

All you need is a sexy orange saree to look all things hot.

