Top 10 South Indian actresses sizzle in silk sarees

Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, and more South Indian actresses, and their love for silk sarees are quite evident.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna looked royal in a green silk saree.

Aishwarya Rajessh

She wore a red silk saree and made an impression.

Malavika Mohanan

She opted to wear a Kerala styled saree.

Anupama Parameswaran

She is the epitome of grace and elegance.

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal looked lovely in pink-blue silk saree.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda actress slayed in a handwoven organza silk saree.

Pooja Hegde

The actress donned a silver color saree.

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress pulled off a red silk saree for her baby shower.

Trisha

Trisha wore a yellow silk saree with a choker.

Keerthy Suresh

She oozed oomph in a white Kanjeevaram silk saree.

