Top 10 South Indian actresses Valentine's Day outfits

Valentine's Day is around the corner and these hot outfits worn by these South Indian stars will make you fall in love. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

All you need is a red-coloured cut-out top and pink pants to look hot on Valentine's day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress wore an off-shoulder top with a purple thigh-high slit skirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

All you need is a red coloured gown to show off your toned legs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raashii Khanna

The actress looked hot in a red coloured lehenga that had golden work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

All you need is red coloured lehenga jacket to seek style cues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Doesn't the actress look pretty in this red-coloured saree?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

She looks bold and pretty in this red-coloured kurti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

We love her all red-ensemble for Valentine's day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

We love her traditional look in a red lehenga which makes her look all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

The actress looks red hot. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani to Shanaya Kapoor: Top 10 hottest looks from Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception

 

 Find Out More