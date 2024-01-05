Top 10 South Indian actresses who are blessed with gorgeous, lustrous hair
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Sai Pallavi is known for her gorgeous long and lustrous hair. It adds to her charm apart from her bright smile.
Rashmika Mandanna is among those who has beautiful and shiny hair.
Hi Nanna actress Mrunal Thakur flaunts light curls and looks gorgeous as ever.
Trisha Krishnan has long and thick hair. She can pull off any hairstyle with ease.
Salaar diva Shruti Haasan has pretty long hair. From curls to braids, she loves to experiment when it comes to hairstyles.
KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty is among the most beautiful South Indian actresses who is blessed with gorgeous tresses.
Kajal Aggarwal is beauty personified. Not very long but Kajal's chestnut brown hair make her look so pretty.
Rakul Preet Singh has medium-length smooth and silky hair that she usually does up in light curls.
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently flaunting shoulder-length hair and we must say, the style suits her well.
Anupama Parameswaran who will be seen in Tillu Square has beautiful maggie curls that add to her charm.
