Top 10 South Indian actresses who are bold and beautiful

There are many South Indian actresses who have swooned on the screen with their good looks and acting chops. Here, take a look at their drop-dead gorgeous photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

Raashi Khanna

The actress had dreams of becoming an IAS officer but destiny made the pretty lady an actress. She did her graduation from Lady Shri Ram college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan's daughter has won many Filmfare Awards South for the role of best actress. Indeed! She is all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

The National Crush of India did her south debut with Kirik Party and ever since there was no looking back for her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The south actress did her Hindi debut with the web series named Family Man 2 where she was appreciated for her performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

The south actress is known for her kickass beauty and killer looks. The proof of the same is this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithya Menen

She started off her career with the movie 7 O'clock. She was a lawyer who later did journalism to only become an actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pranita Subhash

The actress has done many popular movies down south, one of them being Porki which was her debut movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

The south actress has done many hit Bollywood movies after creating a niche in the south industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam actress is best known for her killer looks and hot appeal which is totally unmissable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar has done reportedly more than 75 south movies and is a total diva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16 contestants making headlines for wrong reasons

 

 Find Out More