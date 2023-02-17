Top 10 South Indian actresses who are bold beauties with brains

There are many South Indian heroines who are born with good looks and are also witty. Here, are some interesting details about them.

Shruti Haasan

The actress studied at Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao, Chennai and also studied Psychology at St. Andrew’s College.

Amala Paul

She studied at Aluva Government Higher Secondary School and also went to St. Teresa’s College to do studies in B.A in Communicative English.

Anushka Shetty

She has done her graduation in Commerce from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore and has a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications.

Trisha Krishnan

The actress did her schooling at Sacred Heart Matriculation School, Church Park, Chennai and also did her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.

Sai Pallavi

The South Indian actress has done her graduation in medical from Georgia's Tbilisi State Medical College. She has a MBBS degree.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa star had gone to Coorg Public School, Kodagu and also has a degree in Journalism, English literature, and Psychology from M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress has studied at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School.

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar has done her Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.

Tamannaah Bhatia

She has done her BA degree from RD National College, Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal

She studied at St. Anne's High School, Fort, Mumbai and also fromJai Hind College. The actress also did her mass media graduation in advertising and marketing from Kishinchand Chellaram College.

