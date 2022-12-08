Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress was seen flaunting her sexy figure in a red sequinned lehenga.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Look at how bold the actress looks flaunting her enviable curves in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

She is looking too hot to handle in this pink coloured swimming dress and we could not agree more.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

This snap of the actress makes us run to the gym. Just look at her curvy figure.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Her narrow waistline makes Tamannaah look like a total bomb in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

We envy the navel of the actress which is the limelight in her curvy figure.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

Just look at the way the actress is flaunting her curvy figure in a wine coloured dress.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The actress is flashing her sexy hot curves in this frame and we are drooling over it.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

We have lost our senses after seeing Pooja's sexy figure in this red chiffon saree.

Source: Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu

She is looking hot in this black traditional drape and her curves are something to die for.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weird phobias of Bollywood's biggest stars

 Find Out More