Top 10 South Indian actresses who are happily unmarried

From Anushka Shetty to Tamannaah Bhatia: These South Indian actresses are yet to get hitched.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty who has entered her 40s is happily unmarried.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Hassan

Shruti Hassan is yet to take the plunge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

The gorgeous divas is 39 and happily single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D'cruz

Ileana D'cruz is happily unmarried too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is now in news for her connection with Vijay Verma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

30 years old Sai Pallavi is currently busy concentrating on work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

Though dating Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul is yet to take the saat pheras.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has gone through a divorce and now is happily single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's name is linked to Vijay Deverkonda but marriage doesn't seem to be on her mind yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen too is yet to find her life partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan and family's Top 10 best fam jams pics ever

 

 Find Out More