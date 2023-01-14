Top 10 South Indian actresses who are more stylish than Bollywood stars

There are many South Indian actresses who are more fashionable and stylish than the Bollywood stars. Here, take a look at their photos right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar is known for her impeccable style and is one of the most successful Tollywood stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress looks hot in every frame and has a figure to die for. Her skin and tresses both are amazing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul's fashion style has always captured the hearts of her fans and is a beauty with brains.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Good looks and fashion style totally run in Shruti's family. She totally gets the same from her mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Just like her killer moves in Oo Antava; Samantha's fashion sense is an inspiration for the millennials.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

The Goodbye actress is known for her evergreen beauty, love for pastels and solid coloured outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raashi Khanna

The Rudra actress is known for her gym fashion and knows to keep her fans hooked to the screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithya Menen

Nithiya is totally blessed with good looks, hair, skin, unmatched acting chops and impeccable fashion sense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

One of the highest paying South stars, Pooja is known for her movies and sartorial picks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress who is also a mother is known for her trendy fashion and acting chops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's best moments on Salman Khan show

 

 Find Out More