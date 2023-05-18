Top 10 South Indian actresses who are national crushes
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
There are many South Indian actresses who have become national crush overnight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here, have a look at the list of South Indian actresses who are the national crush of India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna makes everyone fall in love with her smile and dressing sense.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anyone will surely fall in for Pooja Hegde because of her beauty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is too cute to not have a crush on.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is someone you will die on.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most desirable women in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh's smile will make anyone fall for her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is the crush of every man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika Motwani really is the crush of the nation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara is too cute to not have a crush on.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a goddess to fall in love with.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Celeb contestants who have been Rohit Shetty's favourite
Find Out More