Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia charges fees of Rs 1.5-5 crore per film.

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty charges Rs 6 crore per film.

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns Rs 6-8 crore per project.

Known as national crush Rashmika Mandanna earns Rs 2-5 crore per movie.

Pooja Hegde's remuneration is Rs 2.5 - 7 crore per movie

Nayanthara is the lady superstar earning Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore per film.

Rakul Preet Singh receives Rs 1.5 to 3.5 crore for a movie.

Keerthy Suresh has a remuneration of Rs 1-3 crore per movie.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest paid actress receiving Rs 1.5-4 crores per film.

KGF heroine Srinidhi Shetty earns Rs 1-3 crore for a film.

