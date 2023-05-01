Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia charges fees of Rs 1.5-5 crore per film.
Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty charges Rs 6 crore per film.
Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns Rs 6-8 crore per project.
Known as national crush Rashmika Mandanna earns Rs 2-5 crore per movie.
Pooja Hegde's remuneration is Rs 2.5 - 7 crore per movie
Nayanthara is the lady superstar earning Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore per film.
Rakul Preet Singh receives Rs 1.5 to 3.5 crore for a movie.
Keerthy Suresh has a remuneration of Rs 1-3 crore per movie.
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the highest paid actress receiving Rs 1.5-4 crores per film.
KGF heroine Srinidhi Shetty earns Rs 1-3 crore for a film.
