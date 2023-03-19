Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the jaan of every party and event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and more check out the list

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

We believe any party would be incomplete without her

Pooja Hegde

Radhe Shyam star slays in every party outfit

Raashi Khanna

Farzi star gives girl-next-door vibes

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet adds glam to the party

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress is a perfect addition to every party

Shruti Haasan

She is a true party animal

Nayanthara

How can a party take place without the lady superstar

Anushka Shetty

She is the sweet girl at any party

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia misses no fun in a party

Hansika Motwani

Hansika dons every party outfit in style

