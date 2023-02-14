Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the most beautiful

There are many South Indian divas who know to look stunning in every frame. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

All you need is a hot saree to look stunning like Rashmika.

Raashii Khanna

She started her career in Bollywood with Madras Cafe and is one of the prettiest stars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress looks too sexy in this picture and undeniably is too hot.

Shruti Haasan

The South Indian beauty is too hot for words. What do you feel?

Tamannah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress is known for her glamorous appearance.

Kajal Aggarwal

The mommy is too sexy. What do you think?

Rakul Preet Singh

She is one of the most famous South Indian heroines who has also created a base in Bollywood.

Nayanthara

Her beauty is unmatched and is best known for her performance in Chandramukhi.

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam actress is known to be one of the most gorgepus South Indian heroines.

Keerthy Suresh

The Sarkar actress has a killer smile and has been a recipient of many south awards.

