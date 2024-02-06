Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the prefect mix of beauty and brains

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Jawan actress Nayanthara is a graduate of English Literature.

Jyothika has majored in Psychology from Mumbai.

Animal diva Rashmika Mandanna holds a degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.

Sai Pallavi who is reportedly doing Ramayana along with Ranbir Kapoor was a medical student.

Pooja Hegde has done a postgraduation from MMK College in Mumbai and she was brilliant in her academics.

Tamannaah is one the most popular actresses and she has studied at National college in Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh has a specialisation in Mathematics.

Kajal Agarwal has her graduation in mass media with specialisation in marketing and advertising.

Baahubali diva Anushka Shetty has done BSC IT from mount Carmel College, Bangalore

Samantha is a well-educated girl and has completed her graduation from Stellar Maris College in Chennai.

