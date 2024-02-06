Top 10 South Indian actresses who are the prefect mix of beauty and brains
Feb 06, 2024
Jawan actress Nayanthara is a graduate of English Literature.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jyothika has majored in Psychology from Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal diva Rashmika Mandanna holds a degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi who is reportedly doing Ramayana along with Ranbir Kapoor was a medical student.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde has done a postgraduation from MMK College in Mumbai and she was brilliant in her academics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah is one the most popular actresses and she has studied at National college in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh has a specialisation in Mathematics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Agarwal has her graduation in mass media with specialisation in marketing and advertising.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali diva Anushka Shetty has done BSC IT from mount Carmel College, Bangalore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha is a well-educated girl and has completed her graduation from Stellar Maris College in Chennai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
