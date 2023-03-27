TOP 10 South Indian actresses who beat the heat in six yards of white 

Let's check out the gorgeous beauties who ruled hearts in while beating the heat in a white saree. The six yards of grace never disappoint.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023
Pooja Hegde always mixes style with everything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Always closer to the roots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy is oozing gorgeousness and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is always very cute!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam never fails to charm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti is always up for unconventional looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal is known for simplicity and style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha is a total beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah in this gradient saree is oh-so-pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty loves ethnic looks of all kinds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!