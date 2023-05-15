Top 10 South Indian actresses who can charm anyone with just their smile
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Pooja Hegde makes fans go crazy with her cute smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu smiles with an open heart.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan has the most beautiful smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan's smile is captivating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi just wears her smile as makeup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandana’s smile makes hearts melt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh wins hearts with her prettiest smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal has a lovely smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran has a charming smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara can attract people just with her smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more Indian celebs who are ambassadors of global brands
Find Out More