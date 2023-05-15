Top 10 South Indian actresses who can charm anyone with just their smile

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Pooja Hegde makes fans go crazy with her cute smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu smiles with an open heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan has the most beautiful smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan's smile is captivating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi just wears her smile as makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandana’s smile makes hearts melt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh wins hearts with her prettiest smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal has a lovely smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran has a charming smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara can attract people just with her smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more Indian celebs who are ambassadors of global brands

 

 Find Out More