Top 10 South Indian actresses who can do all the talking with their expressive eyes

Many south divas let their eyes do the talking. Check out some of these south Indian actresses.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has magical eyes that would attract anyone

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's eyes are just stunning that will make you take a moment to appreciate

Tamannaah Bhatia

She is pretty in her glam mode and expressive eyes

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali actress has just mesmerizing eyes

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam actress surely has captivating eyes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shakuntalam actress has eyes that speak volumes about herself

Pooja Hegde

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has eyes that do the talking

Trisha Krishnan

Ponniyin Selvan actress has eyes that ooze innocence

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress has charming looks and killer eyes to make you fall for her

Priyamni

The Family Man actress has eyes that will leave you hooked

