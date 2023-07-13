Top 10 South Indian actresses who define beauty and brains
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Many heroines from the South are not just beautiful an talented, but highly educated as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara pursued bachelor's degree in English from Mathona College.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha has a degree of bachelor of Business Administration from Ethiraj College.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha has a degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna is said to be having a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from MS Ramaiah College in Bangalore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is a doctor and completed her MBBS in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia enrolled in a correspondence course in Arts from National College.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde graduated with a degree in commerce from MMK College.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty graduated from Mount Carmel College with a degree in Computer Applications.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal pursued BBM, specialising in Marketing and Advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram College
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh joined Pearl Academy where she pursued a degree in Fashion Design.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollyood songs sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan that are sukoon
Find Out More