Top 10 South Indian actresses who define beauty and brains

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Many heroines from the South are not just beautiful an talented, but highly educated as well.

Nayanthara pursued bachelor's degree in English from Mathona College.

Trisha has a degree of bachelor of Business Administration from Ethiraj College.

Samantha has a degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.

Rashmika Mandanna is said to be having a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from MS Ramaiah College in Bangalore.

Sai Pallavi is a doctor and completed her MBBS in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University.

Tamannaah Bhatia enrolled in a correspondence course in Arts from National College.

Pooja Hegde graduated with a degree in commerce from MMK College.

Anushka Shetty graduated from Mount Carmel College with a degree in Computer Applications.

Kajal Aggarwal pursued BBM, specialising in Marketing and Advertising from Kishinchand Chellaram College

Keerthy Suresh joined Pearl Academy where she pursued a degree in Fashion Design.

