Top 10 South Indian actresses who epitomise beauty and brains

These actresses showcased their talent through their exceptional performances on the big screen, making them true epitomes of beauty and brains.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Nayanthara

A versatile actress known for her beauty and exceptional acting skills. She has portrayed a wide range of characters in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Keerthy Suresh

With her charming looks and powerful performances, Keerthy Suresh has earned a reputation as one of the top actresses in the South Indian film industry.

Samantha Akkineni

A talented actress who has won hearts with her mesmerizing beauty and intelligent portrayal of diverse roles.

Anushka Shetty

Known for her powerful performances in films like Baahubali, Anushka Shetty is admired for her beauty and acting prowess.

Rashmika Mandanna

A rising star in the South Indian film industry, Rashmika is admired for her natural beauty and impressive acting skills.

Trisha Krishnan

With her timeless beauty and commendable acting talent, Trisha has remained a prominent actress in the industry for years.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah's beauty and flair for acting have earned her a dedicated fan following across South Indian cinema.

Pooja Hegde

A popular actress who shines with her beauty and intelligence, Pooja Hegde has made a mark in both Telugu and Kannada films.

Kajal Aggarwal

A seasoned actress known for her grace and ability to portray diverse characters with ease.

Shruti Haasan

A multitalented actress, singer, and performer, Shruti Haasan is admired for her beauty and intellect, making her a complete package in the industry.

