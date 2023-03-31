Top 10 South Indian actresses who first completed their education and then pursued a career in films

There are many South Indian heroines who have done their education and then went to do movies. Here, check out the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Keerthy Suresh

She has a degree in Fashion Designing from Pearl Academy. She also did an exchange program in London and also did a two-month long internship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

She studied at Army Public School. She has an Honor's Degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

She has a Bachelors Of Computer Applications Degree from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

She studied in Jamnagar, Gujarat and Delhi. She did her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa star studied at Coorg Public School. She did her graduation from MS Ramaiah College of Arts Science and Commerce in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She has studied at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai. She did her Bachelor's In Commerce from Stella Maris College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu

The engineer turned actress has a degree in Computer Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

She has a post graduate degree in Commerce from M.M.K College of Commerce & Economics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

She has done her graduation in Mass Media and specialization in advertising and marketing from Kishinchand Chellaram College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

She has studied from Maneckji Cooper Educational Trust School, Mumbai. She also has a degree in Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IPL 2023 opening ceremony: These Top celebs to perform and attend the grand event

 

 Find Out More