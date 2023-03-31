Top 10 South Indian actresses who first completed their education and then pursued a career in films

There are many South Indian heroines who have done their education and then went to do movies. Here, check out the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
She has a degree in Fashion Designing from Pearl Academy. She also did an exchange program in London and also did a two-month long internship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She studied at Army Public School. She has an Honor's Degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary CollegeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a Bachelors Of Computer Applications Degree from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She studied in Jamnagar, Gujarat and Delhi. She did her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pushpa star studied at Coorg Public School. She did her graduation from MS Ramaiah College of Arts Science and Commerce in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has studied at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai. She did her Bachelor's In Commerce from Stella Maris College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The engineer turned actress has a degree in Computer Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a post graduate degree in Commerce from M.M.K College of Commerce & Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has done her graduation in Mass Media and specialization in advertising and marketing from Kishinchand Chellaram College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has studied from Maneckji Cooper Educational Trust School, Mumbai. She also has a degree in Arts from National College, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
