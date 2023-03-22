Top 10 South Indian actresses who have been brutally body shamed

There have been many South Indian actresses who have been called too fat or thin. Check out the full list of stars who have been bodyshamed.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Anushka Shetty

The south actress has often been body shamed for how she looked.

Nithya Menen

There have been many people who have made bad comments about Nithiya's body in the past.

Poonam Bajwa

Poonam revealed that she is immuned to be body shamed.

Nivetha Thomas

People have horribly commented on how she looked on social media.

​Ileana D'Cruz

She was criticised for not having a perfect figure.

Rakul Preet Singh

She has often been bosy shamed for her size zero figure.

​Namitha

She has been trolled for her curvy and volumnious figure.

Rakshita

She was often told that she had to lose weight to be successful in the industry.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress was trolled when she gained weight when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress was trolled for how she looked after she was diagnosed with Myostis.

