Top 10 South Indian actresses who have fans from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Here is the list of South Indian actresses that have a fanbase across India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a pan-India star after her sensuous song Oo Antava and web series The Family Man.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna featured in several South Indian films and Hindi movies as well.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has achieved popularity across India.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali actress has earned fans from all states of India.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia acted in Hindi as well as south Indian movies.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has gained fans nationwide featuring in Bollywood and South films.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is the lady superstar and has a fanbase nationwide.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is known as a child actor and while growing up she cemented her career in South movies.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has fans across India.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna impressed the audience with her roles in South movies and hindi web series Farzi.

