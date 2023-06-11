Top 10 South Indian actresses who have fans from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Here is the list of South Indian actresses that have a fanbase across IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a pan-India star after her sensuous song Oo Antava and web series The Family Man.
Rashmika Mandanna featured in several South Indian films and Hindi movies as well.
Rakul Preet Singh has achieved popularity across India.
Baahubali actress has earned fans from all states of India.
Tamannah Bhatia acted in Hindi as well as south Indian movies.
Kajal Aggarwal has gained fans nationwide featuring in Bollywood and South films.
Nayanthara is the lady superstar and has a fanbase nationwide.
Hansika Motwani is known as a child actor and while growing up she cemented her career in South movies.
Shruti Haasan has fans across India.
Raashi Khanna impressed the audience with her roles in South movies and hindi web series Farzi.
Thanks For Reading!