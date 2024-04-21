Top 10 South Indian actresses who have highest education qualifications

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

Trisha Krishnan did Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai.

Anushka Shetty graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore with a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree.

Keerthy Suresh participated in a four-month exchange program in Scotland.

Tamannaah Bhatia has BA degree from National College Mumbai.

Shruti Haasan attended Lady Andal School in Chennai and has a degree in psychology (Mumbai).

Pooja Hegde has a degree in commerce from Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.

Rakul Preet Singh has a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics.

Sai Pallavi graduated with an MBBS degree from Georgia's Tbilisi State Medical College.

Rashmika Mandanna completed her education with a four-year certification in journalism, English literature, and psychology.

