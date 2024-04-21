Top 10 South Indian actresses who have highest education qualifications
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 21, 2024
Trisha Krishnan did Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai.
Anushka Shetty graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore with a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree.
Keerthy Suresh participated in a four-month exchange program in Scotland.
Tamannaah Bhatia has BA degree from National College Mumbai.
Shruti Haasan attended Lady Andal School in Chennai and has a degree in psychology (Mumbai).
Pooja Hegde has a degree in commerce from Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.
Rakul Preet Singh has a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics.
Sai Pallavi graduated with an MBBS degree from Georgia's Tbilisi State Medical College.
Rashmika Mandanna completed her education with a four-year certification in journalism, English literature, and psychology.
