Top 10 South Indian actresses who have lavish possessions

There are many South heroines who own a lot of expensive things. Here, take a look at the entire list of the same which is phenomenal.

Nayanthara

The actress has properties that are above Rs 100 crore which includes a 4 BHK flat in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The south star has an Audi Q7, Porsche Cayman GTS and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG worth Rs 2.55 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna

The diva has a Mercedes Benz-C Class which costs Rs 50 lakh. She also has an Audi Q3 worth Rs 40 lakh.

Pooja Hegde

The actress has a sea facing apartment in Bandra which is around Rs 6-8 crore.

Taapsee Pannu

Pannu Pind which is the name of Taapsee's home is located in Andheri reportedly. The 3 BHK home is around Rs 10 crore reportedly.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress has a flat worth Rs 16.60 crore at Juhu-Versova Link road. She is on the 14th floor of the 22 storey building.

Shruti Haasan

She has an Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh, Range Rover Evoque Pure SD4 around Rs 50.52 lakh, Range Rover Sport around Rs 1.25 crore and Toyota Fortuner around Rs 24 lakh.

Anushka Shetty

The actress has a farmhouse located a few kilometres away from Hyderabad. She also has a luxurious apartment in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Kajal Aggarwal

She has a lavish house in South Mumbai that has plush interiors.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress has a lavish home in Hyderabad. It is a 3BHK that has 16,000 sq ft area and is around Rs 3 crore.

