Top 10 South Indian actresses who have luscious lips

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

Nayanthara has beauty to die for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malvika Mohanan sets the screens on fire with her hotness avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi manages to turn heads in style and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most prettiest stars in South industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hedge is a goddess with red lips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia has surely upped her fashion game now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty never disappoints anyone with her fashion sense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks pretty and flawless in every frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna is a style diva and we are in love with her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh oozes oomph with her charming aura.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Times when Sara Tendulkar impressed everyone with her ethnic style

 

 Find Out More