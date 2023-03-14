Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the best, luscious pouts

From Tamannaah Bhatia to Rashmika Mandanna and more, here looking at the South Indian Actresses who have the best pouts in the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Samantha kissing y'all for all the love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Touristing and pouting while on a vacation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A spinster affair, throwback to when Kajal was going to get married...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malavika Mohanan loves something sweet...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are different kinds of pouts you know...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The most adorable pouter in the world!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The prettiest lady ruling hearts with her beauty...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti being the goofball as always...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hangry miss Ileana needs some food!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!