Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the most beautiful eyes

Rashmika Mandanna to Anushka Shetty: South Indian actresses with eyes that can hypnotize.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Her striking eyes are often praised by fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She can speak with her eyes, without saying a word.

Pooja Hegde

She is the ultimate ‘katthai aankhon waali ek ladki’.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul’s eyes have a certain naughtiness to them.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka’s eyes will surely have men go weak in the knees.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah has the most expressive eyes.

Kajal Aggarwal

The spark and shine in her eyes are incomparable.

Keerthy Suresh

Those are a pair of some mysterious, stunning eyes, haina?

Srinidhi Shetty

The sultriness in her stare is unmatchable.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii’s bewitching eyes are enough to allure us.

