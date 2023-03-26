Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the most beautiful eyes

There are many South Indian divas who do the talking via their eyes. Check out their hot snaps which will totally make you blind.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha's eyes speak volumes of innocence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannah Bhatia

She will surely inspire you to do eye makeup. Do take inspiration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asin

Asin's eyes will make you forget all your pain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran

The eyes of the Drishyam actress are just so stunning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

She looks cute even with angry eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

The eyes of the actress are just mesmerising and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Your heartbeat will really skip post looking at this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Her magical eyes will surely cast a spell on you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Look into the eyes of those who hurt you like a boss, as Samantha does.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

She is a total sight to the sore eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 suspense thriller web series on Netflix that you can't help but binge watch

 

 Find Out More