Picture Perfect Actresses

Here are the prettiest Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the most beautiful tresses.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The South sensation brings pure charm with her elegant tresses.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah is blessed with gorgeous hair.

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

The graceful actress looks super-alluring with straight hair look.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The most loved South Indian princess has long and lustrous hair.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul loves to keep her hair open.

Source: Bollywood

Raashi Khanna

Sensational Raashi has beautoful hair.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal has the most ravishing tresses.

Source: Bollywood

Nithya Menen

Nithya is blessed with those super-magnificent curls.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The beauty queen from the South has stunning tresses.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has long and flowy hair that suit her personality.

Source: Bollywood

