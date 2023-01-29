Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the prettiest faces

There are many South Indian heroines who totally have child-like smile and look like blooming flower. Take a look at their photos right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

Nayanthara

The South Indian diva looks like a girl next door with her cute jaw-dropping smile.

Nithya Menen

The South Indian beauty has a hearty smile which is totally classy and sassy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress surely has a contagious smile which can move mountains.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress has a smiling face which is totally all things cool and cute.

Illeana D'Cruz

The Barfi actress has a smile which makes her look totally glamorous how?

Shruti Haasan

Isn't the smile of the actress the cutest and too adorable?

Trisha Krishnan

The PSI actress has a gorgeous smile which can totally make your Sunday.

Raashi Khanna

We love this closeup smile of the actress which is totally all things cute.

Taapsee Pannu

She is surely a woman with a vibrant smile and is a rising heroine.

Anushka Shetty

Don't you think the South Indian beauty has a cute smile?

