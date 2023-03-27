Top 10 South Indian actresses who hold professional degrees

Let's have a look at the popular South Indian Actresses who are the perfect combination of beauty with the brain!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

Shruti Haasan

Shruti has a degree in psychology from St Andrews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithya Menen

OK Kanmani actress has a degree in journalism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakulpreet Singh

Indian 2 actress is said to have a B.Sc degree in Mathematics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 beauty has a Bachelor's degree in journalism, psychology and English literature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyamani

Priyamani has a degree of bachelor's of Arts in psychology. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah

Tamannaah has a bachelor's degree in Arts. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is an MBBS graduate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty holds a bachelor's degree in computer applications. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan 

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress has a Bachelor's degree in Buiness Administration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has a chaelor's degree in English Literature. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and crew celebrate 800 episodes; check pics

 

 Find Out More