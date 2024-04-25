Top 10 South Indian actresses who look flawless with no make-up

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Malavika Mohanan looks pretty even without make-up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia radiates glow and charm in this picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara looks stunning in this picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan manages to nail the no make-up look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde is blessed with natural and flawless skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi knows how to slay in no make-up look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty is a diva even without make-up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh wins hearts with her no make-up look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna looks super cute in this picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal serves freshness even without make-up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

