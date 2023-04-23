Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South Indian actresses who look gorgeous in yellow

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna knows to look the prettiest in a yellow dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks pretty chic in this floral-printed yellow outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde always leaves us mesmerised with her enchanting photos in yellow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan's pretty yellow outfit has left us floored.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We love the way Kajal Aggarwal is showing her navel in this yellow saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithiya Menen looks like a queen in a yellow kurti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All you need is a yellow dress with a feather-like Tamannaah Bhatia has worn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh in a yellow dress is just so pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi is the prettiest South Indian actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty looks the cutest in a yellow salwar kurta set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jennifer Winget, Rubina Dilaik and more TV stars cheated on in love

 

 Find Out More