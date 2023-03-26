Top 10 South Indian actresses who look like goddesses in traditional wear

There are many South Indian actresses who love to wear sarees and slay in the same. Here, we have made a full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress is slaying it ina silver brocade suit.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Her traditional blue lehenga is what you need to wear for all wedding occasions.

Rashmika Mandanna

She is totally exuding all the desi vibes in a white lehenga.

Pooja Hegde

A ravishing pink floor lehenga is all you need to look gorgeous.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress looks elegant in a pink coloured saree.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal knows to sort out the navratri wardrobe.

Keerthy Suresh

Her Indian wear is just too beautiful.

Shruti Haasan

A traditional Assamese saree is what you need like Shruti's.

Hansika Motwani

Wear this red lehenga for the birthday of your ex.

Nithiya Menen

Nithiya's love for saree is clearly seen.

