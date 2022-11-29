Rashmika Mandanna

The Goodbye actress looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow sharara that she had worn for the promotion of her movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

The Ponniyin Selvan actress is a sight to look at in this Neeta Lulla sequiinned saree that had a plunging neckline.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress looked pretty sophisticated in this pretty yellow ruffle saree that was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Kajal Aggarwal

A bright color that Kajal has worn will surely make you look different from the rest in the room.

Taapsee Pannu

If you are planning to look chic and smart at the same time then wear this outfit that Taapsee has worn.

Keerthy Suresh

The star was looking like a goddess in a yellow saree. She teamed up her look with a coat which made her look unique.

Nidhhi Agerwal

The star was seen wearing a yellow organza saree which made her look bright as well as elegant in the same time.

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam 2 actress is seen wearing Jayanthi Reddy's yellow saree which is making her look like a queen.

Sai Pallavi

The South Indian beauty wore a pretty yellow saree which made her look fresh as a daisy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress looked perfect in this yellow dress that she teamed up with a pair of earrings. She went for basic makeup.

Thanks For Reading!

