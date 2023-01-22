Top 10 South Indian actresses who love sarees

From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: These South divas love sarees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is desi at heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samanatha Ruth Prabhu has the best saree collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia looks drop-dead gorgeous in sarees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malvika Mohanan goes stylish in a saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashi Khanna can make anyone swoon over her beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara looks beautiful even in simple saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal goes pretty in red.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithya Menen's sense of style is classy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh's green saree is too good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty has always chosen sarees for her outings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!