Top 10 South Indian actresses who love sarees

From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: These South divas love sarees.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is desi at heart.

Samanatha Ruth Prabhu

Samanatha Ruth Prabhu has the best saree collection.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looks drop-dead gorgeous in sarees.

Malvika Mohanan

Malvika Mohanan goes stylish in a saree.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna can make anyone swoon over her beauty.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara looks beautiful even in simple saree.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal goes pretty in red.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen's sense of style is classy.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh's green saree is too good.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty has always chosen sarees for her outings.

Thanks For Reading!

