Top 10 South Indian actresses who made their mark pan India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a pan-India star following her web series The Family Man.

Rashmika Mandanna has carved her niche in Bollywood as well.

Pooja Hegde has appeared in South and Hindi films both.

Tamanna Bhatia is a popular name in both film industries.

Nayanthara is a lady superstar of Tamil and is set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawan.

Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in Hindi movies as well.

Rakul Preet Singh is a pan-India star with incredible work in South and Bollywood.

Keerthy Suresh is known widely in South and Hindi film industries.

Shruti Haasan is a successful actress in Indian cinema.

Raashii Khanna marked her name in Bollywood with the web series Farzi.

