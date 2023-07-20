Top 10 South Indian actresses who made their mark pan India
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a pan-India star following her web series The Family Man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna has carved her niche in Bollywood as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde has appeared in South and Hindi films both.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamanna Bhatia is a popular name in both film industries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara is a lady superstar of Tamil and is set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in Hindi movies as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh is a pan-India star with incredible work in South and Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh is known widely in South and Hindi film industries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is a successful actress in Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashii Khanna marked her name in Bollywood with the web series Farzi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 popular web shows with most awaited season 3
Find Out More