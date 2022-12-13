Anushka Shetty

Bahubali actress has a Mercedes S450, which allegedly costs Rs 1.62 crore.

Bollywood Staff

Hansika Motwani

The recently married star has a Rolls Royce Phantom 8-series, worth Rs. 10 crore.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy owns a lavish BMW 730LD, allegedly worth Rs 1.40 crore.

Pooja Hegde

The diva has a BMW 520D, which reportedly costs Rs 65 lakhs.

Rakul Preet Singh

She owns Mercedes GLE 350, which costs around Rs 77 lakhs.

Rashmika Mandanna

Internet Sensation Rashmika owns a Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The diva owns a high-end Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG allegedly worth Rs 2.55 crore.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress owns a Land Rover Discovery SUV worth Rs 67 lakhs.

Tapsee Pannu

The versatile actress owns a Mercedes GLE 250D, worth Rs 64 lakhs.

Shruti Haasan

The actress and singer owns a luxury SUV Range Rover, which costs Rs 80 lakhs.

