Top 10 South Indian actresses who played sex workers on the big screen

There have been many South Indian heroines who were bold enough to play the role of a sex worker on the big screen. Here, check out the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023

Sneha

As a sex worker she was seen in a supporting role in Pudhupettai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

She essayed the role of a sex worker in Vaanam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sangeetha

In Dhanam she played the role of a prostitute and showed her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramya Krishnan

In Panchathanthiram she played the role of a sex worker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sripriya

She played a slut in Kamal Haasan's movie Vazhey Maayam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadha

In Torch Light, she explained the life of a prostitute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhuvaneshwari

She played the role of a prostitute in Shankar's Boys.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saranya Ponvannan

She essayed the role of a naive girl forced into Mumbai's prostitution.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhumitha

She played the role of a prostitute in Sivakarthikeyan's Kaaki Sattai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

The actress essayed the role of a Karachi prostitute in her film D Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

