Top 10 South Indian actresses who rocked in thigh-high slit dresses

There are many South Indian beauties who know to look hot and sexy in thigh-high slit gowns and dresses. Here, check out the snaps of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Raashii Khanna

The actress looks sultry in a thigh-high slit sequin dress.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress looks hot in a black coloured thigh high slit dress.

Pooja Hegde

No one can flaunt sexy legs like Pooja in a thigh-high slit dress.

Shruti Haasan

The South Indian diva looks hot in this black coloured thigh-high slit attire.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress looks too thin in this high slit dress which is all things sexy.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha looks all things hot in this outfit and it makes us sweat.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Elegance is the word for the South Indian diva.

Nithiya Menen

Wear this flowy sexy dress like Nithiya did for your honeymoon.

Anushka Shetty

All you need is a black dress to look sexy like Anushka.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress was seen wearing a red coloured skirt with a thigh-high slit.

