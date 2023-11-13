Top 10 South Indian actresses who went BOLD in backless gowns
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Malavika Mohanan can make anyone go weak in knees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia's picture in this backless gown will make you go weak in the knees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde's black and white picture will make you fall in love with her styling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a muse for all the photographers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran is a beauty to behold in this shimmery dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal sets the temperature soaring with her hotness quotient.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna sets the screens on fire with her red gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur is a bombshell and her picture in this gown will make leave you stunned.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh looks sizzling hot in this white backless gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashi Khanna oozes oomph in this green backless gown picture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 and other Top 10 films that talk about Hindu-Muslim unity
Find Out More