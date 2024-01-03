Top 10 South Indian actresses who will marry in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Anushka Shetty who has entered her 40s is rumoured to be in a relationship with Prabhas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been setting couple goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan will soon tie the knot in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly dating Vijay Verma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi fans want to see her get married this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh is dating Jackky Bhagnani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is single post her divorce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's name is linked to Vijay Deverkonda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithya Menen too is yet to find her life partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde is enjoying her single phase.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Kannada crime thriller films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More