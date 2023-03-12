Top 10 South Indian actresses who worked in adult films

There have been many South Indian heroines who have also worked in adult movies. Here, check out the list of these actresses who ruled the screen.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023

Shakeela

She did her debut with Playgirls when she was 18 and has done many hit B-grade films,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reshma

Reportedly, Silk Smitha was her rival and she was known to do good Mallu softcore movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maria

She is a glamorous B-grade south actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sona Heiden

She is known for her item songs in Kollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babilona

She is known to do sensuous roles in Tamil films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swathi Verma

She has done many Malayalam softcore movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sajini

She has been a glamorous B-grade actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sindhu

Sindhu is a South Indian actress who mainly acted in Malayalam softcore Movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devika

She ruled the Malyalam softcore movie industry for the longest time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhuvaneshwari

She rose to fame with Boys where she essayed Rani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rytasha Rathore's Top 10 hottest, boldest pics that'll burn your screens

 

 Find Out More