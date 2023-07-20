Top 10 South Indian actresses who you didn't know were highly educated

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna is said to have done graduation with a four-year certification in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Nayanthara has done bachelor's in English Literature.

Keerthy Suresh holds a degree in Fashion designing.

Kajal Aggarwal is graduated in the field of Mass Media with specialisation in advertisement.

Anushka Shetty allegedy holds Bachelor of Computer Applications degree.

Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies in 2016.

Shruti Haasan is a graduate and holds a degree is psychology.

Rakul Preet Singh is a graduate with BSc (Hons) in mathematics.

