Top 10 South Indian actresses whose real names will shock you

Take a look at the original names of your favourite South Indian actresses which is shocking and leaves you in a tizzy state.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023
Her real name was Sai Pallavi Senthamarai. She decided to shorten her name before joining the movie industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The name of the former actress who has done many south movies is Nandita Arvind Morarji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her full name was Shruti Rajalakshmi Haasan. She decided to shorten her name before joining Tollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The real name of the Baahubali actress was Sweety Shetty. She changed it as reportedly it would not suit her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her full name was Shriya Pushpendra Saran and decided to shorten her name before joining the cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her real name is Rachna Chawla and is known for her work down south.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man actresses' name is Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer. She removed Vasudev Iyer from her full name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The real name of the veteran South Indian actress is Lalita Rani Ravanam. She changed before entering Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her real name is Vijayalakshmi Yeedi and not Rambha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!