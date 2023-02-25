Top 10 South Indian actresses whose real names will shock you

Take a look at the original names of your favourite South Indian actresses which is shocking and leaves you in a tizzy state.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Sai Pallavi

Her real name was Sai Pallavi Senthamarai. She decided to shorten her name before joining the movie industry.

Nayanthara

Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian.

Nagma

The name of the former actress who has done many south movies is Nandita Arvind Morarji.

Shruti Haasan

Her full name was Shruti Rajalakshmi Haasan. She decided to shorten her name before joining Tollywood.

Anushka Shetty

The real name of the Baahubali actress was Sweety Shetty. She changed it as reportedly it would not suit her career.

Shriya Saran

Her full name was Shriya Pushpendra Saran and decided to shorten her name before joining the cinema.

Bhumika Chawla

Her real name is Rachna Chawla and is known for her work down south.

Priyamani

The Family Man actresses' name is Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer. She removed Vasudev Iyer from her full name.

Jaya Prada

The real name of the veteran South Indian actress is Lalita Rani Ravanam. She changed before entering Bollywood.

Rambha

Her real name is Vijayalakshmi Yeedi and not Rambha.

