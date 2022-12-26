TOP 10 South Indian Actresses who've been body-shamed 

Let's have a look at the prettiest South Indian Actresses who faced brutal body-shaming at the hands of trolls. What a world to live in!Source: Bollywood
Ileana has been constantly body-shamed. The actress has openly talked about it and wishes for body positivity.
Raashii Khanna battled PCOD and was trolled during that time. She was called a gas tanker. Can you believe it?
In an interview, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that the trolls took a toll on her mental health.
Samantha has been trolled for wearing a bikini and even asked about her height.
Baahubali beauty has also been body-shamed. Due to her acting jobs as per the requirement, Anushka would put on and lose weight but trolls are trolls.
Nithya bared her heart revealing how people just assume and comment without knowing the back story.
This is bizarre! Kajal Aggarwal was body-shamed for her pregnancy weight!
Rakulpreet Singh was also body-shamed and called a girl with a generic face. What do you mean?
Sameera Reddy tried to change herself to fit in the 'norms'. However, she is now fighting all kinds of shaming.
Savage beauty Shruti Haasan gives it back to trolls who try to shame her all the time. She owns everything she is and proudly.
