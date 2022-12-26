TOP 10 South Indian Actresses who've been body-shamed 

Let's have a look at the prettiest South Indian Actresses who faced brutal body-shaming at the hands of trolls. What a world to live in! 

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana has been constantly body-shamed. The actress has openly talked about it and wishes for body positivity. 

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna battled PCOD and was trolled during that time. She was called a gas tanker. Can you believe it? 

Rashmika Mandanna

In an interview, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that the trolls took a toll on her mental health. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has been trolled for wearing a bikini and even asked about her height. 

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali beauty has also been body-shamed. Due to her acting jobs as per the requirement, Anushka would put on and lose weight but trolls are trolls. 

Nithya Menen

Nithya bared her heart revealing how people just assume and comment without knowing the back story. 

Kajal Aggarwal

This is bizarre! Kajal Aggarwal was body-shamed for her pregnancy weight!  

Rakulpreet Singh

Rakulpreet Singh was also body-shamed and called a girl with a generic face. What do you mean?   

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy tried to change herself to fit in the 'norms'. However, she is now fighting all kinds of shaming.  

Shruti Haasan

Savage beauty Shruti Haasan gives it back to trolls who try to shame her all the time. She owns everything she is and proudly. 

