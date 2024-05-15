Top 10 South Indian actresses with beautiful tresses
Janhvi Sharma
| May 15, 2024
Pooja Hegde is blessed with luscious hair and we are in love with her beauty.
Sai Pallavi has natural curls which make her look classy.
Kajal Aggarwal is blessed with great looks and amazing volume of hair.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu manages to win hearts with her killer looks.
Shruti Haasan pictures will make you go weak in the knees.
Nayanthara manages to turn heads with her sartorial fashion choices.
Keerthy Suresh will leave you jaw drop with her charming persona.
Rakul Preet Singh is a fashionista and will leave you gasping for breathe.
Anushka Shetty has amazing tresses which she loves to style.
Rashmika Mandanna is a muse for the photographer and she is a style diva.
