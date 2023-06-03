Top 10 South Indian actresses with eyes that can hypnotize

From Rashmika Mandanna to Nayanthara, a look at South Indian actresses with the most gorgeous eyes.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

It's not for no reason that Pushpa star became the national crush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shaakuntalam actress has the prettiest eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's eyes can surely leave you hypnotised.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is truly a beauty queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has looks to kill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

Ponniyin Selvan actress has gorgeous eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Fans are deewana over Shruti Haasan's eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh

Beautiful Keerthy Suresh is also on this list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is also on the list of actresses with the most gorgeous eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is eternal beauty and her eyes, uff!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hindi crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More