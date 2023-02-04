Top 10 South Indian actresses with eyes that can hypnotize

There are many South Indian stars who are known to have scintillating and expressive eyes. Here, take a look at their photos which is enchanting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Tamannah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress has eyes that do all the talking and how?

Asin

The south actress totally is a diva and has killer eyes.

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam actress has almond-shaped big eyes which are all things sexy.

Nayanthara

The adorable actress has eyes which are all things magical.

Rashmika Mandanna

Her eyes always set the mood for good things. What do you think?

Anushka Shetty

The Tollywood actress has eyes that speak volumes about herself.

Sameera Reddy

She is pretty in her glam mode and also has expressive eyes.

Priyamani

The Family Man 2 actress has eyes that will surely make you stun and how?

Pooja Hegde

Her eyes shell out all rocking vibes. What do you think?

Amala Paul

The South Indian beauty surely has captivating eyes which are too cute to miss.

